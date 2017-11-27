My 22 Crushes

This past summer, I flew home to Michigan for the funeral of a childhood friend. After the memorial, I went for a drink with a few pals I hadn’t seen since high school, including Tanya, whom I’d nursed a fluctuating crush on from about third to 12th grade. As was true with most of my early crushes, revealing my feelings seemed like a hopeless and terrifying prospect, and I was pretty sure that Tanya had never known. But what surprised me was that after 25 years — and my own recent marriage — being around Tanya still produced the same giddy rush.

Later, at my folks’ house, I pulled down an old journal and landed on a page where, at age 13, I’d listed the 22 loves of my life, with a red heart around each one. My crushes sometimes overlapped, but usually one shone brightest, and as weeks or months passed, it would fade as another rose to take its place. Seeing the names again after so long transfixed me. There was Heidi, who rode the same bus as I did every day in junior high. Tara, whom I met at the neighborhood pool. Abby, a cellist. Colleen from gym class. And Allison, who shared my love for the Detroit Tigers.

These crushes had given a shape and rhythm to my days. Knowing that I’d see Jenny in English class provided something to look forward to during the doldrums of home economics. Krista went to a different school, but I knew if I caught just the right bus, I might glimpse her walking home. On those afternoons, I’d pound the window until she lifted her head, and when she saw me, she’d light up and give me a wave, and my heart would lay out cardboard and breakdance in my chest.



I’d sit in the woods writing passionate entries in my journal about Lara, Leah, and Javiera or hide out in my basement bedroom lost in romantic torment, bouncing a baseball off the wall, listening to the radio, and — in my mind — dedicating songs to the girls I pined after as I sang along. The Dirty Dancing soundtrack proved especially potent: “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen, with its upbeat yearning, was my song for Krista. Patrick Swayze’s “She’s Like the Wind,” doomed and aching, was Sarah’s anthem.

The value of these crushes was the crush itself, since it was its own closed-loop experience and almost never led to anything. My hazy goals were to woo one of these girls, become boyfriend-girlfriend, hang out, hold hands, and maybe even kiss — in short, to love her and be loved by her. But my strategies to get there were fogged and misguided. Many of the girls barely knew I existed; some I’d never spoken a word to. If they talked to me, it was usually to ask about my best friend, Mike, a “mysterious dreamboat,” as one girl described him. Their interest in him stung like a pinprick but never felt agonizing. Helping these girls connect with Mike made me feel like Humphrey Bogart at the end of Casablanca: tough-hearted and noble.

Other friends got sick of my constant mooning. One night, on a seventh-grade sleepover, I was goaded into cold-calling Colleen, my crush at the time. I’d never spoken to her. I phoned, dizzy and breathless. “This is Davy,” I said. “From gym class.” A vast expanse of silence opened up. Galaxies died, and new ones were born. At last, I asked her, “Will you be my girlfriend?”

She laughed, but it was a kind laugh. “I don’t even know who you are!” she said. We talked for a few more minutes, and in a moment when she could have made me feel pathetic, she chose to be generous, a kindness that only tripled my affections, though we never talked again.

Some of my crushes were on friends and acquaintances, and occasionally I concocted schemes to ask them out. Abby, the cellist, sat next to me in the middle school orchestra. She was cute and smart; her favorite T-shirt said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m schizophrenic, and so am I.” My plan was to wait until the orchestra concert at the end of the year, and after we played our final notes, as the audience bathed us in applause, turn to her and say the magic words: “Will you go out with me?” The adrenaline high of the moment, I figured, would play to my favor. But when the moment came, months of mental prep didn’t stop me from freezing up. The concert ended, Abby turned to me with a smile, and I found myself speechless. It was the Super Bowl, and I’d fumbled on the goal line as time expired. As the audience cheered and we stood for a bow, I hung my head low, shameful and defeated.

Soon, a girl named Jasmine started passing me notes. We met at the baseball diamond in a nearby schoolyard and ended the night with a kiss. My mind was blown — at 12, it was my first kiss — but I felt troubled by the absence of something deeper. We had nothing in common and not much to talk about. When Jasmine bolted for Mike a couple of weeks later, I was sad but not shipwrecked.

In ninth grade, around the time I listed all 22 of my loves, two of my longtime crushes ended up in the hospital. Krista had been swimming when a speedboat ran her down. She realized the pilot didn’t see her and dived underwater, but the motor chewed up her legs. Melissa, who’d been in plays with Krista and me, had been diagnosed with leukemia. They’d been assigned to the same room, a curtain hanging between them. I began to visit once a week after school. I’d pull up a chair and work on a jigsaw puzzle with Melissa for hours. If Melissa was sleeping, I’d sit with Krista, recounting the plots of movies, like Labyrinth and The In-Laws, or telling her stories about my parents, trying to get her to laugh.

Although Krista’s condition was much more frightening at the beginning — she went through dozens of skin grafts and surgeries — she was slowly recovering. Melissa started out buoyant but only got worse. One night, after chemo had shaken out all of Melissa’s hair, we talked as Krista slept. Melissa asked if I’d go with her to a school dance in the spring. I’d never been to a dance with anyone. I told her I’d love to be her date. After a few months, Krista was able to walk again, with crutches, and she left the hospital. Melissa and I never made it to the dance together. She died the week before.